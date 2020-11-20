close
Fri Nov 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 20, 2020

Pakistanis in UAE directed by embassy to be careful on social media

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Nov 20, 2020
An aerial view of Dubai, UAE. — AFP/Files

Pakistanis residing in the United Arab Emirates have been directed by Pakistan's embassy in Abu Dhabi as well as consulate generals  to be careful while using social media.

A communique released on Friday directed Pakistanis living in UAE to respect the country's as well as the local laws.

"Out of context social media activity should be avoided and any issue/problem faced by community member may be reported to the consulate general on the following contacts," read the statement issued by the Consulate General of Dubai.

Landline and WhatsApp numbers, as well as an email address has been provided for further inquiries.

Latest News

More From Pakistan