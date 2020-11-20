Pakistanis in UAE directed by embassy to be careful on social media

An aerial view of Dubai, UAE. — AFP/Files

Pakistanis residing in the United Arab Emirates have been directed by Pakistan's embassy in Abu Dhabi as well as consulate generals to be careful while using social media.

A communique released on Friday directed Pakistanis living in UAE to respect the country's as well as the local laws.

"Out of context social media activity should be avoided and any issue/problem faced by community member may be reported to the consulate general on the following contacts," read the statement issued by the Consulate General of Dubai.

Landline and WhatsApp numbers, as well as an email address has been provided for further inquiries.