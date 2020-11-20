Meghan Markle, Prince Harry risk ending up like Princess Diana: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have once again came under heavy scrutiny at the hands of royal experts.

Reason being that one such expert fears that the Duke and Duchess might end up the same way as Princess Diana.

This warning comes from Princess Diana’s former secretary Patrick Jephson. He believes the couple is currently at the cusp of no longer being in touch with “real people’s everyday concerns” and has warned them against taking to public forums as “an expert in public policy.”

He detailed these concerns in a his letter to the Daily Mail and explained, “As perhaps her younger son Harry has discovered, you can escape the Palace but finding relevance and respect as just another celebrity is much, much harder. So much easier to take the shortcut: keep lawyers and PR wizards on retainer and preach platitudes to the unenlightened masses.”

“Pretty soon, you have crossed the line from setting a good example — all a member of the Royal Family really has to do — to setting yourself up as an expert in public policy without the trouble of winning an election.”

“It’s surely not what conscientious princes (and dukes and duchesses) intend, but it’s the risk they run when they lose touch with real people’s everyday concerns.”

“When their personal enthusiasms take priority over the much less glamorous traditional royal work of healing and encouraging that needs to be done every day.”

Mr. Jephson went on to compare Harry and Meghan's current perdicidement to Princess Diana's last days. He believes the princess started relying on some of her more wealthier friends for platforms after splitting from the royal family.

“Once outside the royal fold, Diana would increasingly rely on billionaires for jets and bodyguards, for photo opportunities and speech platforms.”

The kind of “People whose agendas and publicity instincts began and ended with their own interests.”

Thus, he warns that Meghan and Harry’s desire to become “financially self-sufficient” might force them into similar circumstances.