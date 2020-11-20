Coronavirus: World Test Championship points table changed after ICC alters system

The building of the International Cricket Council (ICC). — icc-cricket.com

DUBAI: After the International Cricket Council (ICC) altered the points system due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the standings on the points table of the World Test Championship (WTC) have been changed.

A press release by the ICC announced a new system where teams will be ranked based on the order of percentage of points earned from the matches played.

Australia with 82% has moved to the top of the table now, as India with 75% slid down to second position. They’re followed by England and New Zealand in the third and forth position, respectively.



“The Board approved a recommendation from the ICC Cricket Committee, headed by Anil Kumble, to change the competition terms for the event to determine how series affected by the global pandemic are accounted for on the points table,” the statement said.

The committee had recommended that the board determine the final WTC League standings from the matches played.

Due to the coronoavirus pandemic, only under half of the WTC matches have been played so far, with that estimated to rise to more than 85% by the end of the competition window.

ICC Chief Exective Manu Sawhney also approved of the new system saying it doesn’t put teams to any disadvantage. “Both the Cricket Committee and Chief Executives Committee supported the approach of ranking teams based on completed matches and points earned as this reflects their performance and does not disadvantage teams that have been unable to compete all of their matches through no fault of their own,” he said.

Not willing to change the schedule for WTC’s final next year, Sawhney added, “We explored a whole range of options, but our members felt strongly that we should proceed as planned with the first ever World Test Championship Final in June next year.”