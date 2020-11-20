LPL 2020: Sohail Tanvir tests positive for coronavirus

LAHORE: Left-arm fast bowler Sohail Tanvir has tested positive for coronavirus, according to media reports.

Tanvir is presently in Sri Lanka, where he has gone to play for Galle Gladiators in the Lanka Premier League.

According to media reports, Tanvir has been sent on a 10-day isolation period after news broke that he had contracted the infection.

It may be recalled that Pakistani cricketers and officials have reached Sri Lanka to partake in the Lanka Premier League.