close
Fri Nov 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Sports

Web Desk
November 20, 2020

LPL 2020: Sohail Tanvir tests positive for coronavirus

Sports

Web Desk
Fri, Nov 20, 2020

LAHORE: Left-arm fast bowler Sohail Tanvir has tested positive for coronavirus, according to media reports.

Tanvir is presently in Sri Lanka, where he has gone to play for Galle Gladiators in the Lanka Premier League.

According to media reports, Tanvir has been sent on a 10-day isolation period after news broke that he had contracted the infection.

It may be recalled that Pakistani cricketers and officials have reached Sri Lanka to partake in the Lanka Premier League.

Latest News

More From Sports