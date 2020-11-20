Priyanka Chopra channels her inner villain in 'We Can Be Heroes' teaser

Priyanka Chopra dons a never-before-seen avatar in 'We Can Be Heroes'

Priyanka Chopra has unleashed her ugly side in her upcoming offering We Can Be Heroes, wherein she can be seen donning a never-before-seen avatar.



Sharing the teaser of the movie, Pee Cee took to Instagram to share, "I had the best time shooting this movie, especially with Robert Rodriguez and these amazing super kids!!"

"Loved playing their nemesis.... who do you think is going to win, them or me?! Streaming on Netflix New Years Day," the global icon added.



We Can Be Heroes sees the light of day on January 1, 2021.

It is a standalone sequel to the 2005 movie The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl starring Christian Slater, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Boyd Holbrook, Sung Kang, Pedro Pascal, Haley Reinhart and others.