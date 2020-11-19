TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi passes away

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi has passed away in Lahore, sources within his family told Geo News.
According to the sources, Rizvi had caught fever when he participated in the party's sit-in in Islamabad and had not recovered from it.
The TLP leader was brought to Lahore's Sheikh Zayed Hospitalat around 8:45pm, where he was pronounced dead, hospital sources dead.
They said that an ECG was also carried out to verify his death and that the attendants who brought him to the hospital "did not provide the patient's history" to the staff.
After his death was confirmed by the hospital, his body was transferred to a private hospital, from where it was taken to his residence, Geo News reported.
A large number of TLP supporters have begun gathering at his residence.
Khadim Hussain Rizvi was born on June 22, 1966, and belonged to district Attock.
He studied Hifz and Tajweed from a Jhelum madressah and went on to complete his Dars-i-Nizami from Jamia Nizamia Rizvia in Lahore.
The TLP chief was a consequential figure in the political landscape of Pakistan for the past three to four years.
His party held a major sit-in in 2017 against the PML-N government. Subsequently, in the 2018 general elections, he obtained 2.2 million votes and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan emerged as the country's fifth largest party.
Reacting to the news, Chief of the All Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said the death is a "tragedy" for the nation.
He expressed his heartfelt condolences to Rizvi's family.
Senator Faisal Javed Khan prayed for the soul of the deceased and for God to grant patience to his loved ones.
More to follow.