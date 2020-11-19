TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi passes away

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi. — AFP/File

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi has passed away in Lahore, sources within his family told Geo News.



According to the sources, Rizvi had caught fever when he participated in the party's sit-in in Islamabad and had not recovered from it.

The TLP leader was brought to Lahore's Sheikh Zayed Hospitalat around 8:45pm, where he was pronounced dead, hospital sources dead.

They said that an ECG was also carried out to verify his death and that the attendants who brought him to the hospital "did not provide the patient's history" to the staff.



After his death was confirmed by the hospital, his body was transferred to a private hospital, from where it was taken to his residence, Geo News reported.

A large number of TLP supporters have begun gathering at his residence.

Who was Khadim Hussain Rizvi?



Khadim Hussain Rizvi was born on June 22, 1966, and belonged to district Attock.

He studied Hifz and Tajweed from a Jhelum madressah and went on to complete his Dars-i-Nizami from Jamia Nizamia Rizvia in Lahore.

The TLP chief was a consequential figure in the political landscape of Pakistan for the past three to four years.

His party held a major sit-in in 2017 against the PML-N government. Subsequently, in the 2018 general elections, he obtained 2.2 million votes and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan emerged as the country's fifth largest party.

Condolences



'Tragedy' — Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi

Reacting to the news, Chief of the All Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said the death is a "tragedy" for the nation.

He expressed his heartfelt condolences to Rizvi's family.

'God grant patience to his loved ones' — Senator Faisal Javed Khan



Senator Faisal Javed Khan prayed for the soul of the deceased and for God to grant patience to his loved ones.











More to follow.

