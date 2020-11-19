close
Thu Nov 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 19, 2020

Faisalabad man commits murder after his engagement breaks: police

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Nov 19, 2020

FAISALABAD: A man has abducted and murdered a minor boy to take revenge on the victim's father, police said Thursday.

The victim's father had exposed the alleged killer as a fraud.

According to police, the suspect had gotten engaged to a girl and falsely claimed that he had a job. However, his engagement broke after another man revealed the suspect's lie to the girl's family.

Instead of being embarrassed about his lie, the suspect kidnapped and killed the man's son and threw his body into a pond, said police.

Police recovered the minor's body and arrested the suspect.

Latest News

More From Pakistan