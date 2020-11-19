Faisalabad man commits murder after his engagement breaks: police

FAISALABAD: A man has abducted and murdered a minor boy to take revenge on the victim's father, police said Thursday.



The victim's father had exposed the alleged killer as a fraud.

According to police, the suspect had gotten engaged to a girl and falsely claimed that he had a job. However, his engagement broke after another man revealed the suspect's lie to the girl's family.

Instead of being embarrassed about his lie, the suspect kidnapped and killed the man's son and threw his body into a pond, said police.

Police recovered the minor's body and arrested the suspect.