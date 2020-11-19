Matthew McConaughey ‘could land a seat as Texas governor’ in the future

Matthew McConaughey opened up about his future plans of going into politics

Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey is weighing in his chances of stepping into politics after an uber successful acting career.

During a recent appearance on The Hugh Hewitt Show, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actor, 51, opened up about his future plans of going into politics.

With a public perception of hailing from the center-right, the actor was suggested by the host to one day bag the seat as the governor of his home state of Texas.

"Are you ever going to run for anything?" asked Hewitt during the radio show.

"I don’t know. I mean, that wouldn’t be up to me. It would be up to the people more than it would me. I would say this. Look, politics seems to be a broken business to me right now. And when politics redefines its purpose, I could be a hell of a lot more interested,” he said.

Regarding the policies he thinks the two major parties should be rooting for, McConaughey said he is more interested in getting "behind personal values to rebind our social contracts with each other as Americans, as people again."

"So I’m all for the individual, and I think ... to make collective change that the individual needs to look in the mirror and say how can I be a little bit better today? How can I, how can this selfish decision I want to make for myself correlate and also be the decision that’s best for the most amount of people?" he said.

"There is a place where that decision lives all the time. It’s hard to get to, but there is a place to make the decision that’s best for ourself, but also be considerate of what that decision is for the most amount of people,” he added.