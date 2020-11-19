Jason Momoa reveals he is terrified of his wife Lisa Bonet in rare interview

Jason Momoa talked about his family life saying he is terrified of his wife

Jason Momoa has come forth giving a once-in-a-lifetime interview wherein he gave a rare glimpse about his bond with his wife Lisa Bonet.

The Game of Thrones alum talked about his family life saying he is terrified of his wife.

“I may look big and tough, but I’m not. I’m nothing like Khal Drogo. I’m not even the king of my own house! I’m absolutely terrified of my wife,” he said,

On the importance of family in 2020, Momoa shared, “We’ve all gotten so much closer. My wife is very sophisticated and smart and our kids and I are kind of like animals that need to be trained a little better. I’m constantly a work in progress, and I’ve just been trying to get better as a father and a husband.”

He then went on to share his thoughts about his daughter turning 13 and wanting to date men.

“I’m not going to do well with it. I’ll just hate it if she brings home some [expletive] bad boy. I’m like, ‘If you find a man who treats you better than I [treat Lisa Bonet], good luck!’”



Momoa also revealed how he felt while trying yoga with wife Bonet, “So I tried yoga the other day, and it was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life. I’d rather squat a car. Climbing El Capitan would be easier than doing two hours of yoga.

"I can’t bend over anymore! My hamstrings are so tight. It’s pathetic. I remember one time I was all yoked out for Conan the Barbarian, and I was in a yoga class with all these older ladies in Topanga and everyone was just holding their arms up and I was like, ‘This is so hard!’” the Aquaman star said.