Meghan Markle shock: Duchess admits contributing to bombshell book 'Finding Freedom'

Meghan Markle made sure her side of the story was included in 'Finding Freedom' about feud with father

Meghan Markle has sent shockwaves across the royal family and beyond, after admitting that she got information out to the writers of bombshell book Finding Freedom.



As reported by The Telegraph, the Duchess of Sussex spilled inside details about how she was treated withing the royal fold to the writers of the tell0all biography Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie.

She made sure her side of the story was included about the feud against her father Thomas Markle.

To do so, she got in touch with the authors to avoid just the inclusion of he father's side of the story.

According to documents lodged with the High Court, Markle revealed that she was worried “her father’s narrative” about her — including that she had allegedly abandoned him— might be included in the book.



Markle then passed on her own information to a source so “the true position…could be communicated to the authors to prevent any further misrepresentation,” the Telegraph reported.



The Duchess's reps had earier maintained that Markle and Prince Harry did not contribute to the book in any way.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom,” a rep for the couple told Page Six. “This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting.”