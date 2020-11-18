close
Wed Nov 18, 2020
November 18, 2020

Hailie Jade, Eminem's daughter, hits two million followers on Instagram

Hailie Jade, the daughter of Eminem, has amassed two million followers on Instagram.

Hailie has made a good name for herself as a social media influencer. Her followers continues to increase even thought she has been absent from the Facebook-owned app for the last few months.

Eminem is quite sensitive about his daughter and it was evident from his reaction when Machine Gun Kelly made controversial remarks about her recently.

The MGK's remarks led to a new beef between the rappers as they got involved in a war of words by releasing diss tracks against each other. 

