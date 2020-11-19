PSL-2020: Shadab Khan named captain of the team of the tournament

Shadab Khan — the captain of Islamabad United who finished at bottom of the Pakistan Super League-V. —Twitter

KARACHI: Shadab Khan — the captain of Islamabad United who finished at bottom of the Pakistan Super League-V — has been named as captain of the team of the tournament at the conclusion of the tournament.

The team, according to the PCB, was announced by an independent jury that included commentators Bazid Khan, Ramiz Raja, and Urooj Mumtaz, along with Nadeem Khan, who is a member of the PSL 2020 Technical Committee and PCB Director – High Performance.

The PSL-V tournament team includes 6 players from the runners up Lahore Qalandars while three players from Karachi Kings were named in the side. Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United have one representation each.

Interestingly, no player from Multan Sultans - the side that topped the table at the end of league stages – was named in the 12-member squad.



The 12-member side, as per the event regulations, includes four foreign players and one emerging category player.

The squad in batting order include Babar Azam (Karachi Kings), Chris Lynn (Lahore Qalandars), Alex Hales (Karachi Kings), Haider Ali (Peshawar Zalmi), Mohammad Hafeez (Lahore Qalandars), Shadab Khan (captain, Islamabad United), Ben Dunk (wicketkeeper, Lahore Qalandars), David Wiese (Lahore Qalandars), Mohammad Amir (Karachi Kings), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Lahore Qalandars), Mohammad Hasnain (Quetta Gladiators) and Fakhar Zaman (12th, Lahore Qalandars)