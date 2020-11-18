BTS's 'Dynamite' extends its record as 17th on Billboard’s Hot 100 charts

BTS has retained its former 17th place spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with resounding success for over 205 non-consecutive weeks and in doing so, has even extended its own record.

Initially the song climbed up to number 17th by November 21st and has outlasted its own former record, ever since passing the 12 week mark.

On Pop Songs Radio the song sits at a comfortable 7th position and, up till now has been played approximately 160 times in 40 different radio stations.

That is not all, the song even managed to hit 3rd on the Artist 100 charts and 1st on the Social 50 chart.

Dynamite has truly outshined the group’s former hits and for those unversed, the boy are already gearing up to drop another album titled BE (Deluxe Edition).

Check it out below:



