Britney Spears leaves home with her boyfriend Sam Asghari ahead of her birthday

Britney Spears has reportedly jetted off with her boyfriend Sam Asghari to Hawaii for an early birthday celebration.

The 38-year-old singer and her boyfriend took a private jet for "a little trip to paradise," with the 'Hold It Against Me' star sharing a handful of snaps to her Instagram page.



"Felt like a little trip to paradise for an early birthday celebration," she captioned a photo of her and Sam in front of the plane while wearing face coverings.

The singer also posted a photo of her sitting on the jet, as well as shots of the fruit platter she made on board, alongside the caption, "I'm doing that whole work on yourself thing at the moment... PS ... I wanted to get creative."

She went on to share a couple of cute selfies of the pair when they arrived in Maui, just over two weeks ahead of her birthday on 2 December.

The vacation comes amid a turbulent year for the star, who has been fighting to have dad Jamie removed as her legal conservator. Earlier this month, she was denied a request to have her father immediately removed, despite alleging the pop superstar is "afraid" of him.

According to reports, the Piece of Me hitmaker is refusing to return to the stage until Jamie steps down from overseeing her affairs.