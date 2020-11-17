close
Tue Nov 17, 2020
Sports

Web Desk
November 17, 2020

PSL final 2020: Wasim Akram says has never worked with a team as devoted as Karachi Kings

Sports

Web Desk
Tue, Nov 17, 2020
Wasim Akram says that the boys are pumped for the final against Lahore Qalandars. Photo; File

KARACHI: Wasim Akram, while reflecting on his stint  with Karachi Kings, said he has never worked with a team that is devoted to not just winning the cup but also playing for the fans.   

"I’ve never worked with a team so devoted to not only wanting the cup but ultimately playing for the fans," tweeted Akram, adding that the team was pumped for its final against Lahore Qalandars.

The former Pakistan cricket team captain hoped that his team wins today's match and prayed that the Kings "go out there and play some incredible cricket".

Pakistan Super League will get a new winner today as the first-time finalists Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars take on each other in the most awaited match of the Pakistan Super League 2020 at the National Stadium today.

The match will begin at 8pm PST.

Karachi Kings, runners-up of the league stage, secured a path to the final after defeating Multan Sultans in the Super Over of the qualifier held on November 14.

Lahore, who till now had always finished at the rock bottom in last four editions, had left everyone shocked with their turnaround in the current season to reach their maiden final after beating Multan Sultans by 25 runs in the second eliminator on Sunday.

