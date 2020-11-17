Princess Diana had a secret message for Charles painted on the soles of her wedding shoes

Princess Diana had a secret message for Charles engraved on the soles of her wedding shoes

To the rest of the world, Princess Diana's fairytale wedding to Prince Charles was perfect, marking the beginning of her royal journey.



However, there are some things about the grand nuptials that many people are still unaware of.

For instance, the fact that Diana had a secret message for Charles engraved on the soles of her wedding shoes is something that's not common knowledge.

Diana, who was 5ft 10, exactly the same height as Charles, decided to don low-heeled shoes so that she would not look taller than her groom on the big day.

The pair was designed by celebrity shoemaker Clive Shilton, complete with satin, lace and more than 500 sequins and 100 pearls.

On the soles of the shoes, Diana had the letters C and D painted with a small heart in between to symbolise her love for Charles.



