close
Mon Nov 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 17, 2020

Candace Owens invites wrath after scathing attack on Harry Styles' Vogue cover

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Nov 17, 2020
Harry Styles' iconic Vogue cover dragged through the mud by Candace Owens 

Candace Owens is bearing the brunt of making insenstive remarks about Harry Styles' Vogue cover, intended to celebrate his androgynous style and individuality. 

The former Directioner made history last week after becoming the first male to headline a solo cover on fashion magazine Vogue

However, his unique style did not sit well with New York Times best-selling author Candace Owens, who bashed Styles  for degrading men. 

"There is no society that can survive without strong men," Candace wrote on Twitter. "The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men."

Owens' highly deplorable comments caused industry insiders to quickly unite and defend Styles. 

 Olivia Wilde, who is directing Harry in the upcoming film Don't Worry Darling, blasted writing, "You're pathetic."

Jameela Jamila also joined in the support, "Harry Styles is plenty manly, because manly is whatever you want it to be, not what some insecure, toxic, woman-hating, homophobic [expletive] decided it was hundreds of years ago. He's 104% perfect," she wrote. "Also…he looked fit as [expletive]."

Zach Braff added, "Our whole lives boys and men are told we need to be manly. Life is short. Be whatever the [expletive] you want to be." 

However, instead of being sorry for what she said, Owens did not seem to be backing down from bashing both men and women alike. 

"Since I'm trending I'd like to clarify what I meant when I said ‘bring back manly men,'" she began. "I meant: Bring back manly men. Terms like ‘toxic masculinity,' were created by toxic females. Real women don't do fake feminism. Sorry I'm not sorry."

Latest News

More From Entertainment