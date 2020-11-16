close
Mon Nov 16, 2020
November 16, 2020

Alexandra Daddario leaves fans guessing with new Instagram post

Mon, Nov 16, 2020

Alexandra Daddario left her fans  puzzled with a new Instagram post   on Sunday.

The San Andreas  actress is busy shooting for her new project during the coronavirus pandemic.

She often takes to her Instagram account to share her photos from the sets and updates about her work.

Alexandra revealed that several things including clothes, shoes and jewelry don't make sense to her anymore.

While most of her fans praised her for her views, others thought something was not wrong with her.

Here is what she wrote alongside her picture: Night shoot day off all dressed up; put on hat, color coordinated mask to outfit. Still haven’t worn shoes in weeks unless required for work. I don’t know why I own pants anymore. Or jewelry. I actually saw a pair of jeans in my luggage and wasn’t sure what they were. Decided to put them on, and honestly, why did we ever wear those things in the first place?"



