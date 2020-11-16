close
Mon Nov 16, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
November 16, 2020

Absolutely loved the script: Saif Ali Khan hyped up for potential Netflix film

Bollywood

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 16, 2020

Bollywood megastar Saif Ali Khan has revealed that he is closing in on a deal for a Netflix film.

Saif was hyped up, saying that he "absolutely loved" the script.

“I recently heard a wonderful script for a Netflix movie. I absolutely loved the script, the idea and the director. We are trying to sort out the dates before we lock. We are almost there,” he told Press Trust of India.

The actor is set for a line of releases. He had recently wrapped up filming Bunty Aur Babli 2 with co-star Rani Mukerji.

He is in the works of filming Bhoot Police with Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam.  

