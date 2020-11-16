PM Imran Khan chairs NCC meeting on coronavirus

A file photo of PM Imran Khan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation after chairing a meeting of the National Coordination Committee on COVID-19 today.

The meeting comes after the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) recommended urgent and emergency measures to the NCC to control the rapidly-increasing second wave of coronavirus infections across the country.

The NCOC recommended limiting all public gatherings to 500 people, including cultural, political, religious, entertainment, and civil gatherings. It also suggested allowing only outdoor dining till 10:00 pm, shutting down cinemas and theatres, and closing down shrines. The NCOC also suggested an early closing of markets and safe days.

The body suggested notifying early and extending winter vacations to federal and provincial education departments, keeping in view the rising positivity rate in educational institutions.

School closure

The decision on early and extended winter vacations was deferred till November 23, the Ministry of Federal Education/Professional Training said on Monday.

The announcement came after Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood convened a special meeting to deliberate the plan of action of educational institutes with provincial education ministers.

According to the statement, provincial ministers apprised the forum about the latest coronavirus situation and the impact on the education sector in their regions, but no final decision was taken about vacations and closure of schools.

The Inter-Provincial Education Ministers' Conference (IPEMC) will meet again on November 23 at 11:00 am to review the situation.