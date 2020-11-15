close
Sun Nov 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 15, 2020

Muneeb Butt and Aiman Khan get into vacation mode as they jet off to Turkey

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Nov 15, 2020
Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt announced that they were jetting off to Turkey for a romantic getaway

Pakistani couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt have joined the long list of celebrities jetting off to Turkey during the global pandemic.

Turning to their official Instagram accounts, the pair announced that they were jetting off to Turkey for a romantic getaway.

The two shared photos of themselves in the airplane as well as the airport as they waited to get into the vacation mode.

Aiman was a sight for sore eyes in her casual airport look as she donned a grey T-shirt with her hair up in a ponytail.

Sharing her photo with her husband, the actor dropped the hashtag, “#vacationmode” in the caption.

Muneeb too shared the same photo and wrote: “Vacation after such a long period of time,” along with a Turkey hashtag and emoji.



Latest News

More From Entertainment