Prince Harry supports old pal JJ Chalmers in surprise cameo on 'Strictly Come Dancing'

Prince Harry cheers on pal JJ Chalmers and his dance partner Amy Dowden in surprise video appearance

Prince Harry unleashed a wave of exhilaration over his old friend JJ Chalmers after he made an unannounced appearance on Strictly Come Dancing.

The show, which is an older British version of Dancing With the Stars, featured a special appearance from the Duke of Sussex who was there to support his friend Chalmers.

Harry was shown having a video chat with his pal and his dance partner, Amy Dowden, wherein the fans believed Harry looked "happy," "relaxed" and "healthy."

He can be seen smiling widely at his friend from a white couch, decorated with printed cushions, with candles and artwork at the back.

Harry joked, "Nice tan, JJ."

He went on to shower praises on the military personelle. "When I first met JJ he was a shell of himself, but then to see you shine through Invictus and fell like yourself again, that was the start of an amazing journey," Harry said on the show.

"I'm so genuinely proud. You're not a dancer, proving that you can do anything you put your mind to, which is amazing," the Duke added.

A source spoke of Harry and Chalmers endearing exchange, "The Duke was so happy to be able to support his friend and fellow veteran, JJ Chalmers, on this season of Strictly Come Dancing by surprising him during a rehearsal for the show.

"The Duke is immensely proud of JJ for both his service and how he's persevered through his injury to take on his next big challenge," the insider said.