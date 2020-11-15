Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to split? Bookmakers place bets on royal divorce of the century

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are four times more likey to split in the coming five years

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior members of the royal family earlier this year.



In a shocking turn of events, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped away from the monarchy and relocated to the US.

Their exit, according to some royal experts, indicated problems in their marriage that had to be immediately resolved.

From what it seems, Harry and Meghan are four times more likey to split in the coming five years!

In a report published by Daily Mail, bookmakers say they are likely to part ways than to rejoin the royal family full-time as a couple.

Bookmakers are placing odds of 3/1 for Harry and Meghan to get divorced by 2025, and only offering an outside chance that the Sussexes will be reigned in and rejoin the family, with prices going long at 14/1.

This, as per bookmakers, the Sussexes' split is more likely to happen than Serena Williams winning Wimbledon, Daily Mail reported.

An unnamed source had earlier told National Enquirer that the Queen is fed up of Meghan and wants Harry to split from her.

"She told Harry dumping his American bride was the only way to save the royal family – and himself," the insider revealed.



“Meghan ripping her husband away from his family is unforgivable in Elizabeth’s mind. But the last straw was Meghan refusing to bring baby Archie to London for their final days as working royals,” the source added.