'Meghan Markle and Harry shared 'Remembrance Day' pictures to steal the limelight from Queen'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's "Remembrance Day" pictures continue to draw criticism in UK, days after the photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's visit to the Los Angeles National Cemetery surfaced online.

According to UK's Daily Express, the photos of the British royal couple has been called "tasteless and classless" by talkRADIO host Dan Wootton.

He was of the view that Meghan and Harry's photos were a ploy to push the Queen off the front page of papers.

Talking to The Royal Beat he said, "Working for The Sun, all of our focus that day was on the Queen, on Kate, on Charles, on William, on Camilla.

"These pictures dropped at 8pm when all the papers are deciding what their front pages are. "The direct result is that it pushed off, or reduced the photos of Queen and William," he added.

The publication reported that another expert said the couple deliberately tried to "overshadow" the Queen and the rest of the Royal Family with the timing of the Remembrance Day photos.