close
Sat Nov 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 14, 2020

Shakira's video featuring her son Milan wins hearts

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Nov 14, 2020

Shakira on Saturday took to social media to share a video of one of her songs 'put together' by her fans.

Sharing the video of her song titled "The One Thing", she thanked her fans, "Thanks to my fans who put this awesome video together of this song I wrote for my son!!."

According to the "Waka Waka" singer, she showed the video to her son Milan "and he loved it."

Born in 2013, Milan is the first son of Shakira and her husband Gerard Piqué Gerard Piqué, the Spanish football player whom he started dating after he appeared in her song Waka Waka.


Latest News

More From Entertainment