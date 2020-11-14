Kanye West ‘stepped up’ to save his sinking marriage with Kim Kardashian

American rapper Kanye West and reality TV star Kim Kardashian’s marriage was on the brink of collapse after his public meltdowns about his personal life.

And while divorce rumours had hit the headlines for quite some time, it is now being reported that the musician was the one who came forth to make amends and bring his crumbling marriage back up.

According to a report by HollywoodLife, West ‘stepped up’ to save his marriage and is now in a much better position with his wife.

A source told the portal, “Things have definitely improved between Kim and Kanye and their relationship hits highs and lows like any marriage.”

The insider revealed that he tried to fix things by ‘stepping up’ on her birthday.

“Kanye really stepped up for her birthday,” said the source adding that he “showed [Kim] the Kanye she fell in love with from the start. It was really the push they needed to get back to where they’ve always been. They’re on really good terms right now, and they love each other.”