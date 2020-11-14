Jameela Jamil ‘sorry’ for trolling Miley Cyrus, Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian

'There is documented proof of me shaming Miley [Cyrus], Beyoncé, Rihanna,' said Jameela Jamil

British actor Jameela Jamil has been using her platform to speak out against the deep-rooted issues of the entertainment industry that gives rise to body-image problems.

The Good Place actor admitted in her recent appearance on the Red Table Talk that she isn’t too proud of her past and how she criticized and ‘slut-shamed’ some pop icons.

Talking to Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Jameela said: “There is documented proof of me slut-shaming loads of female celebrities, like Miley [Cyrus], Beyoncé, Rihanna, like Kim [Kardashian], all of these different people – Iggy Azalea – and I was doing it because I was in pain. I was a troll.”

“I thought I was ‘doing feminism.’ So I’m sexually assaulted, I’m too afraid to confront my rapist, and so, instead, I get angry at all women who sexualize themselves because I blame them for why men have always sexualized me since I was a child,” she said.

“So, I’m like ‘it’s your fault because you make them think they have permission to my body,’ which is never the case. And I was afraid deep down, and that was how I projected my pain,” she added.

She went on to explain how she faced extreme pain as she was “bullied at school by girls, and I didn’t always have great relationships with all of the women in my family and so I didn’t have a good vibe about women growing up.”

“I would speak disparagingly about women and I thought women were always in drama. I had all this rage and I would project it at women, at the nearest, easiest target… was this slut-shaming, woman-hating [expletive],” she added.