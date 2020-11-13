Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hire US-based team to achieve their big goal

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have taken another step to accomplish their goals and hired new US-based communications team as they prepare to unveil Archewell.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have settled in Santa Barbara with their son Archie after stepping down as senior royals in March, have recruited Christine Schirmer to lead their press team.



The former head of communications is joined by Toya Holness, who has been employed as the couple's press secretary, according to an announcement by the couple's PR firm.

Installed in the newly created leadership role, Christine was creative platform Pinterest's head of communications since 2017 before she left the company in July.



Former footballer Toya has worked as director of corporate communications and marketing for Deluxe, a video creation and distribution company, and director of communications for New York City’s Department of Education.

When the royal couple officially left the Firm, their staff was heavily scaled back. Sara Latham, The Sussex's former head of communications moved to the Queen's private office, while the couple decided to keep UK-based PR James Holt, who will now report to Christine.

The big announcement come after the royal couple launched a website for their new charitable foundation in late October.



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly filed paperwork with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in September.

Included in the trademark are prerecorded video cassettes, CDs, DVDs, MP3s and streaming materials as well as calendars, photographs, posters and art prints.

According to The Telegraph, the couple have come up with proposals for a vast and ambitious array of projects under the name.

These include a wide-ranging website and sharing 'education and training materials' via films, podcasts and books.

Archewell, named in honour of their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, will serve as the home for the duo's charitable activities and will focus on what the couple describe as 'humane tech'.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had originally planned to carry out their royal work under the Sussex Royal brand. However they were forced to give up the name when they stepped down as senior working royals .