Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee plans called insulting and disrespectful

The Scottish National Party is seeking Scottish independence within the European Union, with a platform based on civic nationalism.



The party's supporters have never been fans of the British royal family.

Twitter, Facebook and other social media websites are currently flooded with reactions from the SNP supporters after the royal family announced its plans to mark Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on the British throne.

They have called government's plan to announce a four-day Bank Holiday as "insulting and disrespectful".



According to Daily Express, the criticism followed Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden statement that Britons will mark Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne in June 2022 with an array of public events.

The publication report that the events include an extra couple of days off for workers, along with a jubilee medal being awarded to those in public services.

: "A four-day Bank Holiday weekend to mark The Queen’s Platinum (70th) Jubilee has been announced for June 2022," The Royal Family wrote on Twitter.

"Further plans to mark the occasion will be announced in due course," it said.

Reacting to the announcement, a Twitter user said, "Don't plan for Scotland joining in, every chance we will be an independent republic by then."

"Or...how quickly the generation who actually respect these embezzlers die off," said another.



