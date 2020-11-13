‘Home Alone’ director Chris Columbus claims Disney reboot is ‘a waste of time'

Home Alone director Chris Columbus is against the idea of the age old Christmas classic being rebooted with any ‘fresh new’ perspective.



Chris shared his thoughts during an interview with Insider and was even quoted telling the publication that “It’s a waste of time as far as I’m concerned.” After all, “What’s the point?

Chris explained, “I’m a firm believer that you don’t remake films that have had the longevity of Home Alone. You’re not going to create lightning in a bottle again. It’s just not going to happen. So why do it?”

He concluded by explaining how, “It’s like doing a paint-by-numbers version of a Disney animated film — a live-action version of that. What’s the point? It’s been done. Do your own thing. Even if you fail miserably, at least you have come up with something original.”'