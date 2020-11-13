Multan Sultans stun Lahore Qalandars by 2 wickets

Karachi: Multan Sultans defeated Lahore Qalandars by two wickets in an exciting encounter to win second consecutive warmup game ahead of PSL play-off stage action.



In another game on Thursday night, Peshawar Zalmi outclassed Karachi Kings by 6 wickets.

England’s Samit Patel smashed three sixes to score an unbeaten 49 off 33 to help Lahore Qalandars post 157/6 in 20 overs in warm up game against Multan Sultans.

Tamim Iqbal (37), Mohammad Faizan (26) and Fakhar Zaman (23) also contributed to help Lahore post a reasonable total.

For Sultans, Junaid Khan claimed two wickets, conceding 28 runs.

Chasing the target of 158, Multan Sultans was once four wickets down with just 48 runs on board. Ravi Boparra and Khushdil Shah, then, fought back for Sultans with individual scores of 38 and 24 respectively.

The duo added 49 runs for the fifth wicket before Brenden Taylor and Rohail Nazir added another 38 for 8th wicket to help Sultans reach the target on final ball of 19th over for the lass of 8 wickets.

For Lahore, Usman Shinwari took two wickets.

In second game of evening, Kamran Akmal smashed 64 off 33 to help Peshawar Zalmi outclass Karachi Kings by 6 wickets.

Akmal hit 2 sixes and stroked 9 shots to the fence as his side reached the target of 163 for four wickets in 17 overs.

Earlier, Karachi Kings had scored 162 for the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs. Chadwick Walton was top scorer for Kings with 27 against his name on the scoresheet. Alex Hales and Iftekhar Ahmed scored 24 apiece.

Rahat Ali took three wickets.

Teams will have their final training sessions on Friday before the start of PSL paly-off actions on Saturday.