AOC's guide to tackling sartorial dilemmas as a congresswoman – good news: it’s sustainable

US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stepped forth to sew up some major challenges that come up in the lives of congresswomen.

Helping out her fellow representative-elect Cori Bush with her sartorial dilemmas that will arise once she heads to the Capitol Hill, AOC laid out a foolproof guide about sustainable fashion that is easy on the pockets and is also harmless for the planet.

Bush had written on Twitter: "The reality of being a regular person going to Congress is that it's really expensive to get the business clothes I need for the Hill.”

"So I'm going thrift shopping tomorrow. Should I do a fashion show?” she added.

Coming to her rescue, AOC, who won the re-election along with the rest of her girl ‘Squad’, laid out a simple guide.

"Thrifting, renting, and patience as you get your closet together sis. Capsule wardrobe will be your best friend,” she wrote, giving a shout-out to Representative Ayanna Pressley as well: "@AyannaPressley has the accessory game down. Good news is that all these practices are very sustainable and good for the planet!"

In another tweeted, the NYC representative wrote: “You can also thrift and buy second hand online which helped me get higher quality, longer-lasting things that would normally be out of budget. Good luck!!"

https://twitter.com/AOC/status/1326361714640744451

Bush was over the moon about the abundance of ideas that came her way. "Yes for the ideas!!!!!! Thanks sis!” she wrote to AOC, to which she responded: "We'll do a shopping day together. I got you!!"

https://twitter.com/AOC/status/1326363056063057920