Cristiano Ronaldo's model girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez leaves fans gushing with her latest post

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez left his boyfriend and other admirers gushing as she shared a new post on her Instagram.

The 26-year-old gorgeous model showcased her fitness skills as she appeared in a figure-hugging crop top and leggings to do the splits on a yacht on Tuesday.

Ronaldo's darling appeared to be a fitness diva as she rocked an ice blue gym ensemble. She kept her hair in place with a white headscarf.

The footballer's sweetheart looked stunning as she styled her brunette tresses into a long plait which hung down her back.

Georgina Rodriguez posed in a range of varying yoga moves for the series of outdoor shots.

The model captioned the post: 'between the sea and the sky.'

In the pictures, Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez displayed stunning ocean views behind her as she floated out at sea.