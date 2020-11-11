Cristiano Ronaldo's model girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez leaves fans gushing with her latest post

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez left his boyfriend and other admirers gushing as she shared a new post on her Instagram.
The 26-year-old gorgeous model showcased her fitness skills as she appeared in a figure-hugging crop top and leggings to do the splits on a yacht on Tuesday.
Ronaldo's darling appeared to be a fitness diva as she rocked an ice blue gym ensemble. She kept her hair in place with a white headscarf.
The footballer's sweetheart looked stunning as she styled her brunette tresses into a long plait which hung down her back.
Georgina Rodriguez posed in a range of varying yoga moves for the series of outdoor shots.
The model captioned the post: 'between the sea and the sky.'
In the pictures, Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez displayed stunning ocean views behind her as she floated out at sea.