close
Wed Nov 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 11, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo's model girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez leaves fans gushing with her latest post

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Nov 11, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez left his boyfriend and other admirers gushing as she shared a new post on her  Instagram.

The 26-year-old gorgeous model  showcased  her fitness skills as she appeared in a figure-hugging crop top and leggings to do the splits on a yacht on Tuesday.

Ronaldo's darling  appeared to be a fitness diva as she rocked an ice blue gym ensemble. She kept her hair in place with a white headscarf.

The footballer's  sweetheart looked stunning as she styled her brunette tresses into a long plait which hung down her back.

Georgina Rodriguez posed in a range of varying yoga moves for the series of outdoor shots.

The model captioned the post: 'between the sea and the sky.'

View this post on Instagram

Entre el mar y el cielo @aloyoga

A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio) on

In the pictures, Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez displayed stunning ocean views behind her as she floated out at sea.

Latest News

More From Entertainment