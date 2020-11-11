close
Wed Nov 11, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 11, 2020

MDCAT 2020 exam cancelled: PMC issues clarification on registration

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Nov 11, 2020
PMC/Twitter

The Sindh High Court on Wednesday cancelled the November 15 MDCAT 2020 examinations and ordered the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) to form an academic board and examination authority.

However, students are worried about the registration process that they had undergone earlier.

The PMC, to clarify this query, tweeted soon after the exams were cancelled.

"All students who registered for the MDCAT by 6th November shall be allowed to sit in the MDCAT with their existing registration and admit card/roll number slips, which have been issued to them," the PMC said.

