Prince Charles' unromantic proposal to Princess Diana which made her burst out in laughter

Prince Charles did not celebrate after proposing to Princess Diana in the most bizarre way

Prince Charles seemed to not have any feelings for Princess Diana even before they tied the knot.



The heir to the throne reportedly proposed to Diana in such an unromantic way that she burst out laughing.

The notorious proposal has been recreated in Netflix's The Crown (season 4), where a 20-year-old Diana was amused by Charles' bizarre proposal.

This happened when Diana came for a visit to the Windsor castle and when she left she was engaged to Britain's future monarch.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward elaborated further about the proposal in Channel 5 documentary Charles and Di: The Truth Behind Their wedding.

"She burst out laughing, I think that was probably her nerves," Seward said, adding, "She didn't think it was the most romantic of proposals but she had the proposal."

To this, biographer Christopher Wilson added, "She was completely bowled over by this, didn't see it coming."

Later when Diana was asked to describe the proposal, she admitted, "He said do you realise that one day you'll be Queen. And I said 'I love you so much, I love you so much'.

"He said 'whatever loves means'. He said it then. So I thought, that was great. I thought he meant it," the Princess of Wales revealed at the time.

Surprisingly, after Diana said yes, Charles picked up his phone instead of celebrating.

"He didn't pick her up in her arms and embrace or do any of the things we might do when we propose marriage to the one that we love," Wilson said.

"He rang his mum, simply to say there, I've done it now. You've asked me to get married to somebody and I've fixed it. What he'd done was he'd finally found a wife," he added.