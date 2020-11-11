Cardi B receives flak as she poses like Hindu goddess in latest campaign

Cardi B poses like Hindu goddess Durga.

Cardi B is under fire as a photoshoot for her latest sneaker campaign with Reebok unveiled her in a pose mimicking Hindu goddess Durga.

In the picture, the singer could be seen holding a pair of sneakers while multiple arms outstretched from her body, replicating the goddess' pose.

In a post on Instagram, the singer paid homage to the goddess and drew parallels with herself, causing a wavy fury from fans.

"She pays homage to Durga, the Hindu goddess, whose symbols of protection and inner strength resonate as much in modern times as they have through the centuries. Like Durga, Cardi B is a dominant female voice at a critical time," the caption read.

