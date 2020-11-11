close
Wed Nov 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 11, 2020

Cardi B receives flak as she poses like Hindu goddess in latest campaign

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Nov 11, 2020
Cardi B poses like Hindu goddess Durga.  

Cardi B is under fire as a photoshoot for her latest sneaker campaign with Reebok unveiled her in a pose mimicking Hindu goddess Durga.

In the picture, the singer could be seen holding a pair of sneakers while multiple arms outstretched from her body, replicating the goddess' pose.

In a post on Instagram, the singer paid homage to the goddess and drew parallels with herself, causing a wavy fury from fans.

"She pays homage to Durga, the Hindu goddess, whose symbols of protection and inner strength resonate as much in modern times as they have through the centuries. Like Durga, Cardi B is a dominant female voice at a critical time," the caption read.

Here are what fans have to say on Twitter:






Latest News

More From Entertainment