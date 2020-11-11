close
Wed Nov 11, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 11, 2020

Britney Spears' latest post winning internet after lawyer's warning about her career

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Nov 11, 2020

Britney Spears has shared  a powerful post  about 'jumping towards your dreams' after her lawyers revealed in court that the singer 'is afraid' of her father and won't be seen enthralling fans again until his  removal from her conservatorship.

Taking to her Instagram  on Tuesday,  the 'Baby One More Time' hitmaker has shared a meaningful  post to show her strength, garnering huge support from her  followers.

In the old fashioned black and white photo,  Britney is seen  jumping over a skipping rope while two other children turned it.

Britney captioned the post: 'Keep jumping towards your dreams'.

Keep JUMPING towards your dreams ️!!!

During the recent court hearing, Britney's lawyers warned that she'd never perform again as long as she remains under the current terms of her conservatorship.

The 38-year-old singer has reportedly appealed a judge  to immediately remove her father, Jamie, from her conservatorship, which has authorised  him to control her finances and personal life since her public breakdown in 2008, with her lawyers saying she is 'afraid' of him and they no longer speak.

Her snap appeared to be referencing the court case, and her fans rushed to the comments section to offer their support.

