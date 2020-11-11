Aisha Khan’s endearing post on daughter’s first birthday wins the internet

Aisha khan celebrates her daughter's birthday as a small, private affair. Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@aisha.uqbah.malik

Former Pakistani actress Aisha Khan has penned an emotional post for her daughter's first birthday, thanking the little one for bringing joy and happiness in her parents' lives.

Aisha and her husband celebrated the little one's first year in the world in a small, private ceremony due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to her Instagram, the young mom shared that ever since her daughter came into this world, nothing has been short of a magical moment.

“[It was] 10.11.19, the day our lives changed forever, every moment since has been nothing short of magical... happy 1st birthday my [heart]. Thank you for bringing so much joy and happiness into our lives!,” Khan wrote on her Instagram.

The former actress had quit showbiz to tie the knot with Maj Uqbah Malik back in April 2018. Last year, the couple was blessed with a beautiful daughter.



According to several media outlets, the Mann Mayal actor had given birth at a private hospital in Islamabad on November 10 last year.