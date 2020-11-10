Ertugrul’s character Salcan Hatun to appear in Kurlus Osman Season 2

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Turkish actress Didem Balcin who played the role of Selcan Hatun in "Dirilis: Ertugrul" will appear in season 2 of another hit Turkish historical series Kurulus Osman which orbits around the life of Osman I – the founder of the Ottoman Empire and Ertugrul's son.
Kurulus Osman is the sequel to Diriliş: Ertuğrul, which was centered around the life of Ertuğrul, the father of Osman.
Taking to her Instagram story, the Ertugrul starlet said: “Salcam Hatun is coming.”
Recently, Balcin met Pakistani designer Maria B in Istanbul. According to reports, Maria is in Turkey for the shooting of her winter Linen Campaign.
Balcin essayed the role of Ertugrul's sister-in-law in the show which is also being aired by Pakistan Television on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.