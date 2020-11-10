Ertugrul’s character Salcan Hatun to appear in Kurlus Osman Season 2

Balcin essayed the role of Ertugrul's sister-in-law in the show. Photo Courtesy: Instagram/Selcan Hatun

Turkish actress Didem Balcin who played the role of Selcan Hatun in "Dirilis: Ertugrul" will appear in season 2 of another hit Turkish historical series Kurulus Osman which orbits around the life of Osman I – the founder of the Ottoman Empire and Ertugrul's son.

Kurulus Osman is the sequel to Diriliş: Ertuğrul, which was centered around the life of Ertuğrul, the father of Osman.

Taking to her Instagram story, the Ertugrul starlet said: “Salcam Hatun is coming.”

Recently, Balcin met Pakistani designer Maria B in Istanbul. According to reports, Maria is in Turkey for the shooting of her winter Linen Campaign.





Balcin essayed the role of Ertugrul's sister-in-law in the show which is also being aired by Pakistan Television on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.



