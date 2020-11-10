Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘sickening’ photos meant to derive attention from royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were blasted by royal fans and critics after their recent photos emerged online from Remembrance Sunday.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has spoken about why it was essential for the couple to mark the day personally while being away from the British royal family.

However, the statement was met with criticism from royal expert Dawn Neesom who said while speaking on talk RADIO: "I saw these pictures this morning and it looked like a fashion shoot. I was sickened by it."

Presenter Dan Wootton also joined the conversation and said: "Here's the thing, I would have no issue if Harry and Meghan had announced that they had privately gone to the cemetery in LA and had their own private moment there. That would have been fine.”

"But what people don't realise is there's a lot of organisation behind the scenes that goes on about the release of photographs and the way that things are geared up to run in newspapers,” he continued.

"They dropped these pictures at exactly the time that all the British newspapers were going to press,” he said.

"This is particularly grim, they knew that in certain newspapers it would push pictures of the Queen, Prince Charles, William, Kate, Princess Anne off the front pages,” he added.