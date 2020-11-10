Prince Harry worried about Prince William during COVID battle despite bitter feud

Prince Harry and Prince William may be in the midst of an endless feud but the two brothers still care deeply about one another.



This was proven by claims of a royal expert who said that the Duke of Sussex had a “tough time” keeping his worries at bay while his older brother fought coronavirus earlier this year in April.

Deputy editor of Royal Central, Brittani Barger said during a chat with Daily Star that Harry would have been worried for his family back home as the infectious disease hit their household, infecting Prince Charles and then Prince William.

She said that Harry would have been told about the diagnosis through a phone call, adding that he wouldn’t have found out about it with the rest of the world recently.

She said further that “no matter what”, Harry would have “checked in on his brother when he found out.”

"I would think that Harry checked in on his brother when he found out that he had COVID. No matter what, that's his brother, and he wouldn't want him to have the virus,” she said.

"I’m sure he was worried about him having it and Kate and the kids catching it. I think that is only natural,” she continued.

"Harry is like so many in that he's been separated from his family for a long period of time due to this pandemic. It's been a stressful time for all of us and seeing your loved ones sick with something like COVID - and knowing you are halfway across the globe - is not easy.”

“He could only video call or phone call to check on his father and brother. I would think Harry was told personally about William having COVID. I don't think that would be something they'd let him find out with the rest of the world,” she went on to say.

“They are family, so I'm sure he was told by someone in the family,” she added.