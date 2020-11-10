Kate Middleton crushed as Prince William thought he 'could do better' before breaking up

Kate Middleton and Prince William parted ways when they were dating each other in college

Kate Middleton's notorious split with Prince William is well-documented and a fact known by many across the world.



The couple, now married with three kids, split up in a shocking move and that too over the phone.

This happened when they were dating each other during college, in 2007, and circumstances led to the two ending their relationship.

The tragic breakup came because William "thought he could do better," revealed writer Andrew Morton.

According to online magazine Japan FM, Morton said, "In April, much to Kate's distress, William ended their relationship. It was a storm that had been brewing for a long time, resulting from his reluctance to commit and the feeling that his friends noted he could do better."

A friend close to the couple told the royal author that William got jealous watching Kate move on from their relationship really quick and later regretted his decision to split.

The friend said, "He thought he could do better, but realized very quickly what he had given up.



"William has seen pictures of Kate coming out of Boujis or elsewhere carefree in the world. Frankly, he didn't like the idea of ​​another guy enjoying a hay roll with his girl," they added.

The source reportedly shared that the breakup eventually made Prince William secure the relationship his parents had failed to share.

"After the breakup, he achieved what he really wanted in life. A child from a broken house finds love, affection and warmth and a stable family," the friend said.