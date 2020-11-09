close
Mon Nov 09, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 9, 2020

Hailey Bieber reveals she's 'excessively' watching an animated movie

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 09, 2020

After waging an extensive  social media campaign  to  support  Joe Biden  in the    presidential election ,  Hailey Bieber has turned to her normal life.

The model on Sunday shared a glimpse of her weekend which she spent making coffee for herself and enjoying "The Grinch".

The model projected holiday season vibes as she posted a collage of pictures showing her TV screen and her fireplace hearth.

"NEVER TOO EARLY TO START EXCECCIVELY WATCHING THE GRINCH," she wrote to her Instagram stories referring to the 2018 animated comedy film.

She did not share whether she watched the movie alone or was joined by her husband Justin Bieber.

