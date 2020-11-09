Meghan Markle and Prince Harry receive flak over 'private' Remembrance photos

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been branded "attention seeking" after issuing pictures from a private Remembrance Sunday visit to a Los Angeles cemetery.



The Duke and Duchess visited the Los Angeles National Cemetery to pay their respect to two fallen soldiers on Remembrance Sunday.



The royal couple placed flowers picked from their garden at the graves of two Commonwealth soldiers, royal biographer Omid Scobie tweeted.



They also placed a wreath at an obelisk in the cemetery with a plaque inscribed with the words: 'In Memory of the Men Who Offered Their Lives in Deference of Their Country.'

The Duke's message on the wreath read: 'To all of those who have served, and are serving. Thank you.'

Their move to share pics sparked a huge backlash online, with critics questioning why they didn’t 'do it privately' instead of carrying out 'stunts'.



Piers Morgan took a jibe: 'Just outrageous – treating Remembrance Sunday like a PR opportunity, & trying to steal headlines from the real royals doing their duty back home.'



One user tweetd: 'I thought they wanted a quiet private life, and had given up all this sort of stuff!

'Attention seekers, virtue signalling.'

Another social media user sarcastically wrote: 'So lucky a photographer was walking past!'

A social media user wrote: 'That’s a stroke of luck, a photographer just happening to be there.'

Dan Wootton reacted: 'How lucky that a photographer happened to be here to capture this deeply personal moment.'

But supporters of the royal pair also leapt to their defence.

One lauded as saying: 'What beautiful photos, and a lovely gesture.'

Another lavished praise: 'They did not let nothing stop them from honouring the fallen soldiers. Thank you for serving from your hearts & with kindness.'