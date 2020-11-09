Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor share adorable family photos on their son Rayan’s 3rd birthday

Pakistan's much-loved celebrity couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor marked third birthday of their beloved son Rayaan in style as they shared some adorable snaps from the auspicious occasion.

Ayeza, who is a busy bee on social media, shared some family picture from the occasion on her Instagram Sunday, showing her with husband Danish Taimoor and their sweet kids.



She looks gorgeous with her husband and children on the special occasion of their life. Ayeza Khan tied the knot with actor Danish Taimoor in 2014 and have two children, daughter Hoorain Taimoor, and son Rayaan Taimoor.



Many people and Ayeza’s colleagues from the industry wished Rayaan in the comments section and prayed for his long healthy life.



The 'Mehar Posh' actress needs no introduction when it comes to Pakistani drama fans as she has earned a huge number of admirers with her flawless acting skills.



Over the years, Ayeza Khan has made her mark in the industry with hard work, passion, and unmatched acting skills.



The starlet rose to new heights of fame with her drama serial 'Meray Paas Tum Ho.'