Chris Hemsworth, Liam, Elsa Pataky and Gabriella Brooks gather to celebrate Luke's birthday

Liam Hemsworth and Chris Hemsworth celebrated their brother Luke's 40th birthday with other family members in style on Saturday.

Both the stars were joined by their parents, Craig and Leonie Hemsworth. Chris' wife Elsa Pataky and Liam's girlfriend Gabriella Brooks were also present on the auspicious occasion.

Taking to Instagram, Chris shared some photos from the party with a seet caption: 'Happy 40th birthday @hemsworthluke you big legend!!'

The popular British drama series takes place during the 1920s and 1930s, and the family made sure to dress in costumes from the era.



The Hemsworth men, in the photos, can be seen dressed up in vintage tweed suits and penny collar shirts, as well as the iconic newsboy hats.

Pataky opted for a 1920's flapper look, with tall stockings, feather headband and beaded outfit.

Their birthday celebrations come as the family has been spending lots of quality time together in the last few weeks.



In early October, Chris shared on social media that he was spending time on Australia's Lord Howe Island with his loved ones, including Liam, 30, and Luke, as well as his wife Pataky and their three kids: daughter India, 8, and 6-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan.