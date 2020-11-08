Amber Heard breaks into tears in latest video

Amber Heard couldn't help crying after listening to an emotional speech by vice president-elect Kamala Harris on Saturday.

Her video came days after a court in London dismissed Johnny Depp's case against a British tabloid which had called him a "wife-beater".

The former wife of Johnny Depp on Sunday shared a video of herself crying after listening to the politician's speech following her victory in US election.

Harris is the running mate of Democratic candidate Joe Biden who has defeated President Donald Trump in November 3 election.

Taking to Twitter, the "Aquaman" star shared a video in which Kamala Harris is seen delivering her post victory speech on TV.

Then the camera focuses on Amber Heard who is seen crying after listening to Kamala's words.

Praising the Vice President-elect, Amber wrote on Twitter, "To think this is the first time we're seeing a women (sic) make this speech....breathless this moment, even more so that it is the FIRST. Couldn't be happier than it's you Kamala Harris."



