Sun Nov 08, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 8, 2020

Kim Kardashian, husband become object of ridicule over latest social media post

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Nov 08, 2020

Social media followers are trolling Kim Kardashian after the reality TV star posted a picture with husband Kanye West, a day after Joe Biden emerged victorious in the   US presidential election.

Although West’s celebrity wife did not appear to be supporting his presidential bid, Instagram followers of the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star  indiscriminately  trolled the couple in the comments section.

Kim had given no public endorsements of her husband and on Tuesday she retweeted a message about voter hot lines from Democratic vice presidential contender Kamala Harris.

Kanye West, once one of Trump’s biggest celebrity supporters, launched his campaign for the White House in July with erratic statements that raised concerns over his mental health. The 21-time Grammy Award winner said in 2018 that he suffers from bipolar disorder.

"With my president" wrote a follower  while suggesting a caption for the couple's picture.

"President Kanye?", said another.

Kim Kardashian, however, did not responded to her trolls.  

