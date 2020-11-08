BBC forgery expert who curated fake documents for Princess Diana wants ‘truth out’: report

The designer that fashioned fake bank documents to coax Princess Diana into revealing sensitive and damning revelations has recently come forward with a statement regarding the entire incident, as well as the extent of his role in it all.

In his recent statement, the designer admitted that BBC never once contacted him regarding his part in the pivotal scandal and admitted that he was paid nearly £250 for the job back in 1995.

Matt Wiessler, was required to curate bogus bank statements under Earl Spencer’s name for Mr. Bashir and all of this occurred simply as a ploy to get access to Princess Diana.

The freelancer at the time admitted to Sunday Mirror that he is glad BBC decided to probe the matter. “I haven’t made a statement to the BBC. I’m really glad you guys are looking into the story. I did what I had to do. It’s been 25 years – but the world wasn’t ready for it then.

During the course of his interview with the leading daily the designer also added that he was kept completely oblivious to the real nature of the job and had no idea how any of it would be utilized. "At no time did Mr Bashir explain to me what the documents were for.”

A source close to Wiessler also spoke to the leading daily recently and admitted that while “Earl Spencer has had an apology of sorts, Wiessler has never had an apology. He was just terminated by the BBC.

“He has been bitterly angry because he’s had to suck it up all his life. He had to give up graphic design. A man at the top of his game in TV graphics lost everything. The only winner out of that interview was Bashir. Diana lost and so did Wiessler.”