Ariana Grande wrote ‘Thank U, Next’ in 'painful' times: 'I’m finally happy now'

Ariana Grande only recently healed form one of her biggest heart breaks in life, and her new album Positions is a visual representation of her healing journey.

For the unversed, Ariana wrote Thank U, Next when she was stuck in a very dark place, but since then, the award winning singer has learned to heal and evolve.

During her interview on The Zach Sang Show, the Positions singer touched upon the main ways her new album differs from the beloved Thank U, Next.

She was quoted telling the host, “I wanted to sing a little more on this one. I think the goal for this was to not only continue the story because I feel like there’s a through-line [in my] projects now. I feel like there’s a clear, ‘Oh cool, this is a person’s life’ feeling that goes with it.” She added, “I think I was very excited to focus on narrative and making fun bops for a little while, and I miss really singing more.”

“it felt nice to be creating from a more healed place. I know a lot of people love, love, love Thank U, Next and want me to always make something like that. I’m happy to not be in that kind of pain anymore and to be in a new chapter.”

Grande concluded by saying, “I think the goal was to create something that felt more vocal and more healed as a reflection of where I am at,” Grande said of Positions. “It’s been almost two years since Thank U, Next. So I’m grateful that people still care to hear what I have to say.”